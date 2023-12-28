Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 5.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 215,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 401,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,412 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

