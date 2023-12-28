Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPSI. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.