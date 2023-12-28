Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

