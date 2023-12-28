PM CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 4.9% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. 2,094,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909,769. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

