PM CAPITAL Ltd Invests $17.76 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

PM CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,764,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 4.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.01. 38,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,727. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

