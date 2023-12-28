Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 3.2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 1,425,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,019,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.