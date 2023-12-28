Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 0.4 %

PSNY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

