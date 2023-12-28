Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

