Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.