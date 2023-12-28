Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.89 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

