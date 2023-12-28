Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

