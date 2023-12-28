Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAH opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

