Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.