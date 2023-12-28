Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.