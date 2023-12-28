Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Up to $136.60

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.60, but opened at $139.37. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 1,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $666.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

