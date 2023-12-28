Presima Securities ULC Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240,396 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 3.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 1.37% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

NYSE HPP opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

