Presima Securities ULC Buys 1,400 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Down 0.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

