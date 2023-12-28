Presima Securities ULC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,248 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

