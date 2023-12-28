Presima Securities ULC Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Presima Securities ULC reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,550 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.