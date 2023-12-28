Presima Securities ULC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

