Presima Securities ULC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,168 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

