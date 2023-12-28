Presima Securities ULC Has $26.77 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 6.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 189.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

