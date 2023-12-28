Presima Securities ULC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

