Presima Securities ULC Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

