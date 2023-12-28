Presima Securities ULC Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Presima Securities ULC cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $889.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

