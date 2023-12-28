Presima Securities ULC Lowers Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

