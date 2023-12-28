Presima Securities ULC Purchases 43,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 173.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up 0.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

