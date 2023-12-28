Presima Securities ULC Purchases 62,600 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 13.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

