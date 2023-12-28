Presima Securities ULC Sells 1,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.