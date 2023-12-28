Presima Securities ULC Sells 1,350 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

