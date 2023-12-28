Presima Securities ULC Sells 1,500 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

