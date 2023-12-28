Presima Securities ULC Sells 277,189 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,189 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.