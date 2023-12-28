Presima Securities ULC Sells 36,932 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDN opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.