Presima Securities ULC Sells 6,608 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.