Presima Securities ULC Sells 7,534 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.54 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

