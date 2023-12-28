Presima Securities ULC Sells 9,593 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.