Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 29,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth $181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

