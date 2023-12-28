Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $93.13.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.