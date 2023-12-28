Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 118,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,029. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

