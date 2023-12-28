Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. VanEck VietnamETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,758 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

