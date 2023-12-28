Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procaps Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 443.43%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million.

Procaps Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Procaps Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Procaps Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

