ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.24. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 77,655 shares.

ProKidney Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 7,256,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $9,505,840.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,576,307 shares of company stock worth $14,080,021 in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter worth $1,833,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.