Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. 782,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,044. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

