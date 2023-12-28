ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.