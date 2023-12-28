ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

