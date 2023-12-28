Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 148,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

