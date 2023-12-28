Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 207,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

