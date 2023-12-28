Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.