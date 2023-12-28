Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 62.0% in December

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.