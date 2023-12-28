Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 62.0% in December

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PMO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
