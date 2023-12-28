Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Issued By Zacks Research

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. American Water Works has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.