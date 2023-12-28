Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Issued By Zacks Research

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.